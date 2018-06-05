Dean of faculty of economics and managment to be re-elected

Shortly afterwards the name of the dean of the faculty of economics and management of Yerevan State University will be known.

It is most likely that Dean of the faculty of economics and managment, Prof. Hayk Sargsyan, will be re-elected, despite the secret ballot, nearly all members of the council have apparently defended Sargsyan’s candidacy in their speeches and did not hide that they were going to vote for him.

Prof. Mikayel Mikayelyan is also pretending for the position. He has been a member of the RA State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition for 8 years.