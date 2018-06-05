Artur Yeghyazaryan: I assume that the protests will stop because of Nikol Pashinyan’s speech (video)

The main motive behind the protests in Artsakh was that people tried to abuse their official position, member of the ARF Dashnaktyutyun Supreme Body, military expert Artur Yeghiazaryan said this at a press conference today. The latter also thinks that if there were no good reasons, there would not have been such protests in one case.

“It was excluded that the wave of changes in Armenia did not reach Artsakh. Of course, we cannot say that it was directed from here. It was a local movement that simply carries the breath of the Armenian events. ”

The military expert remarks that during the demonstrations there was no problem with the army, and Artsakh’s armed forces did not try to interfere.

“I assume that the protests will stop because of Nikol Pashinyan’s speech,” added Artur Yeghiazaryan.