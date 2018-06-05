Mane Tandilyan: We are rather a ministry that allaviates the results of poverty (video)

Today, during the NA discusions on “2017 state budget implementation”, the RPA (Republican Party of Armenia) faction member Margarit Esayan made a remark to Mane Tandilyan, Minister on Labour and Social Affairs, saying that her ministry was called the Ministry Social Security. “This is unaccaptable, you should be ambitious so that people do not call it that way anymore.”

She also touched upon the use of the hearing aids, mentioning that the former government did their best to provide the necessary number of hearing aids. “And in this case it is not clear when someone comes from abroad (referring to Elton John) and starts self-advertising. One should not do that.”

Member of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun faction Armenuhi Kyureghyan asked. “We are well aware that today there is a big difference between the rich and the poor; there is no middle class. We have a problem of increasing thye middle class. Today, the poverty threshold is far from the minimum threshold of the livelihood. On which terms is it possible to rise the poverty to the minimum threshold of the livelighood?”

Mane Tandilyan mentioned that the polarization of the rich and the poor had deepened, and the elimination of pverty was not included in the ministry’s direct actions. “We are rather a ministry that allaviates the results of poverty. The elimination of poverty is the function of the Ministry of Economic Development; we are the allavating ministry.”

The question on adapting buildings for the people having mobility problems, was also asked. The question was answered by Kamo Areyan, Deputy Mayor of Yerevan, mentioning that in case of new building, there was always such a demand for engineers, and thenm it was checked whether the norm was fulfilled or not. “Whereas, the picture is inconsolable in case of the Soviet houses. We try to solve this issue with difficulties, of course, by adapting schools, polyclinics and other social institutions.”

By the way, unlike previous sectoral discussions, this time the Way Out parliamentary faction members were present at the discussion of the budget performance almost with the whole staff. Alen Simonyan asked a question to Arsen torosyan, Minister of Healthcare: “Often different laboratories give extremely different diagnosis, in one place you are told to be healthy, in the other – you are not. And also driving rules of ambulances should be clear. There are many cases in our city when accidents happen to ambulances since drivers continue to drive, and peo0ple complain about ambulances being late. It would also solve th etime problem. I suggest you to cooperate with the police, so that when the voice of an amjbulance o0r fire engine is heard other cars stop.”

The minister answered that they dealt with such practises; there were objective and subjective factors due to which blood diagnosis can change in a couple of hours. “We have a solution to make sure that those analyses are correct. there is a universal practise which we are going to follow: all laboratories in the Republic of Armneia will send 10% of samples so that in case of discrepancy we will know that there is a problem that must be solved. Problems must be examined, maybe it is the quality of reactors, miastake of equipments.Measures will be taken to solve the problems. As to ambulances, when being a student I used to be on watch in ambulance service; very often the very ambulance drivers violate traffic rules. They do not always witch on the signal, thinking that only the light signal will be enough. First of all, it must be instructed the voice signals to be on; and, according to the law cars must yield only after the voice signal.”