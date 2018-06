Police Chief Valeri Osipyan has appointed heads of different police departments.

Hayk Tumanyan was appointed the head of Nor Norq Police Department. The former head Artur Mkrtchyan has been sent to the personnel reserve.

New appointments have also been made in Armavir and Ararat sections. David Sargsyan is appointed the headof Armavir Police Department, Vahan Aghgashyan – the head of Ararat Police Department.