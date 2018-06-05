No graduates in Karinj Secondary School this year (video)

This year there is n Last School Bell organized in Karinj Secondary School since there is no graduate.

“That year we did not have the first grade pupils and that is why there are no graduates this year,” said the school headmaster Aram Yeghinyan.

There are no second and fourth grade pupils at school, so they will not have graduates for another two years. During the Children’s Council session, teachers are discussing the issue of continuously decreasing number of pupils.

