Hayk Kyureghyan, who was sentenced to 9 years of imprisonment for shooting with a pistol, will be released today. His father Armenak Kyureghyan told “A1 +” that it would be clear during the day when he would be set free.

Yesterday, Hayk Kyureghyan was moved to “Vardashen” penitentiary from “Armavir” penitentiary, to switch from closed to open regime. Hayk Kyureghyan can also take a one-month vacation.