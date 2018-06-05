Henrikh Mkhitaryan to strengthen French football team

The famous “France Football” has poblushied the names of the ten football players who could strengthen the French team and are not included in the team for different reasons.

In particular, such players as Eden Hazard, Gonzalo Higuain, Riyad Mahrez and others are included.

The sotce mentions that the squad of the “tricolor” could be joined by the Armenian player Henrikh Mkhitaryan since he was born in Valence, France, and spent a couple of years there, so, he could easily get the citizenship and join the national team.