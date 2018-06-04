LIVE. Armenia vs. Moldova

The Armenian national football team will play against Moldova in a friendly match today. With this match, our team will complete the preparatory stage of the Nations Cup draw in September.

This is the fifth match of the national teams of the two countries. In the last draw, the sides took one victory and two games ended in a draw. The last match of the teams ended with a big victory of Moldova (4:1).

Armenia vs. Moldova match will be held at the “Shportplant” stadium in Kematen, Austria. It will start at 19:00 (Yerevan time). Football fans can watch the game live on our website.