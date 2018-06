The former world’s first racket, Serena Williams, has dropped out of the open tennis tournament in France.

Today, the American tennis player had to meet with Maria Sharapova in 1/8 finals.

As reported by the media, Serena Williams has received a hand wrist injury in doubles yesterday.

Thus, Maria Sharapova entered the quarter-finals without a fight, where she will meet with the winner of the pair of Garbi Muguruza vs. Lesia Turenko.