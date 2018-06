Today, the first Foreign Minister of Armenia and the founder of the Heritage Party, Raffi Hovhannisyan, to participate in the political summit of the European People’s Party (EPP) in Warsaw, met with EPP Chairman Joseph Daul.

Daul and Hovhannisyan had a detailed discussion on the recent “Velvet Revolution” in Armenia, its causes and prospects, as well as the geopolitical developments in the region and the Heritage-EPP relations, the Heritage Party Press Service reports.