Armen Sargsyan receives Armenian students of California High School

Today, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan received the students of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Manukyan-Demirchyan School. It was not the students’ first visit to0 Armenia, but unlike previous visits, this time they did not just go for a walk. Within the framework of the two-day visit, they volunteered to work in different Armenian institutions.

“Within 2 weeks, we’ve seen life out of Los Angeles, how the people approach work here,” said one of the students.

Most of them were concerned about the social conditions of the Armenian population, and the issues addressed to the President were related to it. The students expressed their desire to visit Armenia again.

At the end of the meeting the President handed Samvel Gasparyan’s “Wonders of Armenia” book to the Manukyan-Demirchyan school.