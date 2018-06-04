England’s best young player not to participate in World Cup

Germany’s national football team coach Joachim Löw has announced the names of the 23 players who will take part in the World Cup in Russia on June 14.

Four players players are not included in the final list, including Manchester City striker Leroy Sanen, who became a champion with the team, also recognized the best young football player of the 2017-18 World Cup.

Experts are also surprised by the arrival of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, as the Bavarian player has missed the past nine months because of an injury.

The German team will face Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in the group stage of the World Cup.