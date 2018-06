The European Under-23 Wrestling Championship will kick off today in Istanbul, Turkey.

Greco-Roman wrestlers will compete during the first day of the competition. Three wrestlers will represent Armenia.

Norayr Hakobyan (55kg) will start the fight with Russian Viktor Vedernikov. The first opponent of Slavik Galstyan representing Armenia in the 63kg weight category is German Kristoffer Kramer.

Our weightlifter Edgar Khachatryan (130 kg) will compete with Osman Ildirim of Turkey in the first round.