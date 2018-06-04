Valeri Osipyan: I confidently state that there are no corruption elements in the police today (video)

  • 14:49 | June 4,2018 | Politics
  • Հայ

“I confidently state that there are no corruption elements in the police today,” Armenian Police Chief Valeri Osipyan told reporters today at the National Assembly. “Our specific steps are that I confidently state that there are no corruption elements in the police today, and I declare to you confidently that I have taken concrete steps. I do not exclude one or two of my colleagues… I do not exclude them, but I say confidently, there is no corruption,” said Osipyan.

It should be noted that there was a discussion in the government to raise the police salary.

  • Views
  • Print
  • Հայ

SIMILAR ARTICLES

OTHER NEWS FROM THIS SECTION

 

 

 

Newsfeed Videos