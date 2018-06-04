“Nairit” employes not paid for five months (video)

“Nairit” factory employees have not been paid for five months.

Until December 31 of the previous year, there was a service agreement with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and now the status of the factory staff is vague, it is not clear who the employer is.

During the five months, about 45 million drams have been borrowed.

The acting director of the factory has gone to the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources to present the complaint of the employees.

Employees demand that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan personally deals with this issue.