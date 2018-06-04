Samvel Babayan to be immediately released (video)

Today, Samvel Babayan’s supporters have re-started their protest actions. Gathered at the Court of Cassation they demand Samvel Babayan’s release.

For the release of the hero of Artsakh, Samvel Babayan, who was sentenced for money laundering and acquiring “Igla” type of weapon, a complaint was filed to the Court of Cassation on changing the detention remedy, which was admitted on May 25, but the date of the session is not known yet.

Demonstrators demand the session to be appointed and Samvel Babayan to be released.

It should be reminded that former commander of the defense army Samvel Babayan, a hero of Artsakh was charged by the First Instance Court with Article 38-235 of the Criminal Code and Part 1 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code, was found guilty and sentenced to 6 years of imprisonnment.