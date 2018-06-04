SRC prevented major case of violation of customs regulations

Recently, the State Revenue Committee has prevented another major attempt to break customs rules. On June 3, employees of the customs office of “Gogavan-Privolnoye” of the Eastern Customs Board examined a truck parked outside the customs control zone, which resulted in the discovery of 1,050 pieces of plastic containers weighing 525 kg, hidden from customs control.

It turned out that the citizen had imported the goods from Georgia and tried to avoid declaring it.

A relevant protocol was drawn up on the fact, the goods and the truck were sealed and sent to the customs warehouse for further investigation, State Revenue Committee reports.