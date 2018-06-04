Honored Actor Georgi Amiraghyan dies

Honored Actor Georgi Amiraghyan, acting actor of the Yerevan Chamber Theater, died.

He was born on December 23,1957, in Yerevan. In 1979-82 studiedat Dmitri Kesayants studio paralel to the “Hayfilm” studio. In 1980 graduated from Yerevan Polytechnic Institute. Since 1982 worked at Yerevan State Chamber Theater.

He played many roles in a number of performances (“Cabaret”, “Government Concert”, “Gentleman …”, “Miss Hell”, and so on). Since 1985 he was a member of the Union of Theater Figures of Armenia. In 1993-96 he worked in Moscow as an announcer within the framework of the “Cabaret, All Stars” program.

he played in several films (“Term 7 Days”, “Armenicum Hopa”, “Three Evening” and more). In 2007, Georgi Amiraghyan was awarded with the Gold Medal of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Armenia. In 2008, he was awarded with the title of Distinguished Artist of Armenia.