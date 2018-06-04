Catholicos Aram I expresses his concern and solidarity to Bako Sahakyan

The Catholicos of Cilicia’s House Aram I held a telephone conversation with Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan, discussing the demonstrations in Stepanakert and their reasons.

This is reported by the official website of the Catholicos of Cilicia:

It is known that the President of the AR presented the reigning situation to the Catholicos and talked about its causes. Aram I expressed solidarity and concern to President Sahakyan and the people of Artsakh, stressing that the existing concerns should be resolved in an atmosphere of mutual understanding, and the parties should be guided by vigilance and reasonableness, avoiding creating an atmosphere that could damage the security of Artsakh.