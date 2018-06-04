The government’s projectis the basis of the original project, analyst Ara Papyan said today at a press conference.

“It is obvious that this program is a transition program, and in a short period of time, it was not possible to develop more detail. As the first part, they address the issue of security, but before that they refer to snap elections, which indicates the priorities. ”

According to Ara Papyan, it would be better not to hold snap elections because the dissatisfaction would increase and different parties would benefit from the opportunity. According to Ara Papyan, any project needed people’s control.

“Now people have more expectations and are alert. I do not recall that any government program previously had such attention. ”

Ara Papyan expected from the new government fair and transparent elections because it was also the expectation of the society.