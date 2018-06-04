Criminal case filed in connection with explosion in Vardenis

A criminal case has been filed in the Vardenis Investigation Department of Gegharkunik Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia on the case of an explosion in Vardenis.

On June 3, 2018, at 05:05 am, the Police Department of Vardenis received an alarm, according to which an explosion took place near a shop in Banavan, Vardenis.

The investigative-operative group immediately left for the scene. The windows of the 1st floor of the 13th building of Sesmanukyan Street in Vardenis, as well as windows of a number of flats of the mentioned building were damaged. The explosion centre was found on the front of the mentioned stores. According to preliminary data, an explosive device was launched. A number of samples were taken from the scene.

In connection with the accident taken place on June 3, 2018, a criminal case was filed by the Vardenis Investigation Department pursuant to Article 235 (1) and Article 185 (2) (1) and (2) of the RA Criminal Code.

In order to clarify a number of circumstances, the officers of the Vardenis Police Department were instructed to undertake operative-intelligence measures. Video surveillance was performed, a number of people were interrogated.

Necessary investigative actions are being taken to find out all the circumstances of the incident, RA Investigative Committee reports.