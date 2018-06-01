Mikael Melkumyan: Magic wand is in the hands of the new government (video)

Economist Tatul Manaseryan sees serious challenges in EAEU member countries from environmental issues to financial security.

“We just have to do a teamwork at the regional level to solve the issues,” he says.

During the discussions organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia, the possibilities of cooperation between the EAEU member states were discussed.

Mikael Melkumyan, a member of the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP), notes that the cost of agricultural and industrial goods increased by 20-25 per cent in foreign markets, so Armenian production was deprived of competition, and it is necessary to develop areas that did not have a transfer problem, especially the IT sector.

“How can the state support its development, every government when coming up claims that they do not have a magic wand and once every two years the governments change and it turns out that there is no magic wand.”

According to Mikael Melkumyan, now that wand is in the hands of the new government, now it is necessary to believe in the development of the country and to unite around that idea.

Political scientist Gevorg Melikyan reminds the participants that EAEU member states have military cooperation with Azerbaijan.

“The EAEU is only an economic union, Kazakhstan has its own agenda in relations with Azerbaijan, and it is quite wide and pragmatic,” says Ambassador to Khazakhstan in Armenia.