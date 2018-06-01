Fair adjasent to Kasyan Street to be re-opened

The Trade and Service Department informs that on June 2, at 11:00, the seasonal agricultural fair will be re-opened in the area adjacent to Kasyan Street in the Arabkir administrative district of the capital for the eighth consecutive year. As in previous years, this time also the villagers from regions of Armenia will have the opportunity to sell their products. The project is implemented in collaboration with the Yerevan Municipality and the RA Ministry of Agriculture, Yerevan Municipality informs.