President Armen Sargsyan prepares hamburgers for children

The children gathered at “Orran” charitable organization are waiting for the hamburgers prepared by President Armen Sargsyan.

On the occasion of the International Children’s Day, Armen Sargsyan prepared hamburgers for them.

Before starting, Mr. President asked not to be very strict, as he would do it for the first time.

His only experience in cooking was making omelettes.

“A1 +” asked his wife Nune Sargsyan whether omlettes mad by him were tatsy.

“It’s tasty, one can eat it,” said Mrs. Sargsyan.

She also mentioned that unlike her husband her two sons are professionals in the kitchen.