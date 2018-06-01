Former SRC head to be interrogated? (video)

Will Vardan Harutyunyan, former Head of the State Revenues Committee (SRC), be interrogated? According to NSS head Artur Vanshetsyan, the examination will show the further actions. Responding to journalists’ questions after the government session, the SRC head said:

“The 11 companies that are in the center of attention of the National Security Service may be changed. The 350 people, who were so much spoken about, in this case their number is 460 or more. Those 11 organizations that should also be invited, their number will reach 1000 or even more, I do not know,” said head of the NSS Artur Vanesyan.