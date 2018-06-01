Petros Makeyan: There are authorities, there is no opposition (video)

Chairman of the party “Democratic Homeland” Petros Makeyan believes that Nikol Pashinyan should prevent the escape of rats.

“There is a public layer that has always been in the hands of a ruling political force over the past few years, giving them a service during the elections, and now that layer moves to the Civil Treaty Party. This should be clarified, Nikol Pashinyan must stop the process, otherwise we will not have reliable elections,” Petros Makeyan said.

According to Makeyan, early elections should be held immediately.

“There are authorities, there is no opposition, there are counter-revolutionary centers. It is very dangerous. Only by the elections of the National Assembly we can resolve this issue and correct the situation,” he said.

Concerning the findings of the National Security Service, Petros Makeyan noted that the steps of the National Security Service should not turn into a show.

“First, we need to study the public debt of 7 million, how the loans were collected and how the credits were spent,” Makeyan said.