Sargis Stepanyan and Khachatur Saribekyan are champions of Europe

In the European Championships in boxing, taking place in Sofia, Bulgaria, Armenian multi-wrestlers are successfully performing.

As reported on the Facebook page of the fund of wounded soldiers of Armenia, Sargis Stepanyan in the weight category 80 kg Physical (PIDH) siting, in the exercise with left took the first line and earned the title of champion.

Khachatur Saribekyan in the weight category 85 kg Physical (PIDH) siting, in the exercise with right hand took the first place and was awarded with gold medal.

Vahan Ter-Balyan in the weight category of 70 kg among the young men under 21 took the second place in the exercise with the left hand and the third – with the right hand.

Harutyun Mkhitaryan in the 65 kg weight class Physical (PID) siting, took the second place in the exercise with his right and left hands.