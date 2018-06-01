Defense Minister has no concern about positional change of Azerbaijani forces (video)

“The defense ministry has no concern about a positional change of Azerbaijani forces, as the situation is fully under control. We neutralize any movement due to our efficient actions,” Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters, when asked to comment on recent reports, suggesting the Azerbaijani troops had tried to advance further into a no man’s land at some sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in Nakhichevan direction, Panorama.am reports.

In the minister’s words, everyone should realize that Azerbaijan conducts certain movements in their territory – within the territory of Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic. “There is no need for any interference at this point,” the minister added.

As to the recent visit by defense and foreign ministers some of the Armenian army posts on Nakhichevan border, Tonoyan said FM Mnatsakanyan himself wanted to get familiarized with the situation at the border section.

Davit Tonoyan also dismissed the idea of informing the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) about the situation.