Arsen Harutyunyan resigns (video)

Chairman of the State Water Committee, Arsen Harutyunyan, after the government meeting announced his resignation: “I do not imagine my work with the new government, I see myself in another place – in the private sector,” he said.

Arsen Harutyunyan also appealed to the information distributed by the daily newspaper “Zhamanak” that 13 million cubic meters of water were illegally released from Lake Sevan in March-April, as a result of which he appropriated $ 13 million.

Arsen Harutyunyan urged the newspaper to ask for forgiveness and publish a refutation, otherwise the issue will be resolved in court.