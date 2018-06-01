Twelve minors live in collapsed building in centre of Yerevan

The 280-year-old two-storey house at Deghatun Street 13 is on the verge of collapse. There are 5 families living in the building with 12 children. They have repeatedly appealed to the municipality, and the respond has been that the building has an emergency status and is in the sales area.

“From the municipality we are told to wait till they can demolish it. But is it possible to wait?” said Maksim Khanzadyan, a resident of the house.

Especially in the summer scorpions are a real threat to the residents.

“We live in the 21st century, but we do not have a bathroom, the water is outside. You should wait for the neighbor to come out of the toilet to get your turn. Would the officials’ families live here,” concluded Maksim Khanzadyan.

Today, Maksim Khanzadyan was in front of the government, hoping that the problem would be solved.