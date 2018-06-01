PM: High-voltage power grids must not belong to the same person

After the visit to Georgia during the Government session, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that after the visit the Armenian-Georgian relations would rise to a new level.

Before turning to the agenda, the Prime Minister turned to the further management of high-voltage power grids. According to him, the two main energy networks should not be controlled by the same person.

“We must exclude the management of companies and people connected with power, and there should not be an offshore company. What management should be – private or public – is the topic of a separate discussion.”

The next question concerned the Landjik-Gyumri section of the north-south road. The Prime Minister tried to ask the Minister of Transport, Communications and IT, what was happening in the industry, the minister said that there were problems with Chinese companies during, and said that the cooperation with that company should be stopped. The Minister said that there were also some corruption problems and added that they would work with the SRC and the police.

The Minister of Territorial Administration presented 8 newly appointed governors of 10 regions. The Prime Minister proposed, after the announcement of the governor of each region, they should stand up so that everyone could see them. So far, the governors of Syunik and Armavir have not been appointed.