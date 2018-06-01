Iranian team remains without competition before World Championships

Iran Football Federation has suspended cooperation with the Kosovo Federation. The official website of the Iranian Football Federation reported.

The reason is that on June 2, the Iranian team had to play a friendly match with the country, but the Kosovo Football Federation informed that the game would not take place. The reasons are still unknown.

Iran Football Federation has filed a complaint to FIFA and demanded Kosovo to pay off all the expenses the federation had made for the organization of the meeting. The announcement also points out that the delay in the game has caused great damage to the team’s preparations.

Thus, the national team of Iran, preparing for the 2018 World Cup, will hold only one friendly match before the start of the tournament. On June 8, Iranians will compete with the Lithuanian team in Moscow, which won Armenia’s national team 1: 0 in a friendly match in Yerevan this March.