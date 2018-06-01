Congratulatory letter to Armenian premier Nikol Pashinyan in connection with his birthday

On 1 June Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory letter to prime-minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in connection with his birthday.

The letter runs as follows:

“Respectful Mr. Pashinyan,

On behalf of the people and authorities of the Artsakh Republic and myself personally I extend my cordial congratulations to You on Your birthday anniversary.

I wish successes and efficient realization of all the strategic projects set before the Republic of Armenia’s Cabinet of Ministers for the glory of the independent Armenian statehood and our people.

Peace, robust health and all the best to You, all Your relatives and friends!”