On May 28, at 18:20, the Hadrut Regional Department of the AIDS informed that wolfs attacked people in Mets Tagher and Tumi communities of the Hadrut region between 17:00 and 18:00. The Artsakh Republic Emergency Situations Service informs that a 10-year old T. Kh., a 4-year-old A. M. and a 11-year-old K. G. were taken to “Arevik Children’s Medical Association” CJSC with bodily injuries.

According to the doctors, the condition of the victims is assessed as moderate.