American-Armenian physician is in Yerevan

John Bilezikyan, an American-Armenian physician, Prof., does his best in order to visit Armenia at least twice per year.

“I visited Armenia for the first time in 2007. My parents have never been in Armenia, they settled down in the USA after the Genocide. When coming to Armenia I felt obliged to support my country.”

John Bilezikyan, Vice President of international education, Director of the bone metabolic illness program at the Columbia University College of Medicine and Surgery, is not coming to Armenia as a tourist. He conveys his experience to local specialists.

“I had two missions: to give the necessary knowledge to local doctors and bring the equipment which would help to diagnose the desease in its early stage and then prevent it. There was only one densitometer in the country. Today, eleven years later, there are ten such equipment in Armenia.”

Densitometer is an equipment that measures strength of bones. “Hologic” company has provided them.

“I applied to them and saud that I was to take densitometers to Armenia but could not pay. Every year I applied to that company, asking to give one equipment. Armenia is one of the leading countries in the world in terms of the number of these devices per person.”

It is hard for the Prof. to assess preparedness of the Armenian doctors, but he is sure about one thing.

“Eleven years ago, when we held seminaries, doctores did not ask any question, and today theere are a lot of questions, and many of the local doctors provide with consultation during the seminaries.”

“I am an academician, I teach more. My practical activity is limited but I have patients. My services are available as there is medical insurance in the US.”

In order to avoid the illness, the doctor advises using calcium-rich food, not to smoke cigarettes and use alcohol.

By the way, on May 12, John Bilezikyan was awarded the Honorary Medal of the Island. It is granted to the US citizens who have dedicated their lives to serving the public.