Prosecutor files motion to condemn judge to 8 years of imprisonment

Shortly before Prosecutor-General Karen Bisharyan, filed a motion to find Ishkhan Barseghyan, accused of receiving large-scale bribery, guilty and sentence to 8 years of imprisonment.

In his speech, he considered Ishkhan Barseghyan’s guilt justified. The prosecutor also mentioned that there were no mitigating and aggravating circumstances of the judge’s sentence.

Attorney Elsa Zakaryan was also involved in the same case. Sh e is charged with bribery.

The prosecutor petitioned to abolish the criminal prosecution against Elsa Zakaryan as she accepted her guilt and helped to find out the case.

At the next hearing the defense party will deliver speeches.