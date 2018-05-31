52% of boys in Armenia are victims of bullying (video)

According to research conducted in 2015, 52% of boys in Armenia are subjected to bullying, i. e. physical or psychological violence (mockery, humiliation). The members of a five-year-old public campaign against violence against children, “Replace Violence with Love,” stress that violence is everywhere at school, at home, in the yard.

“The types of violence are different. Among them is bullying This is a childhood violence that is ignored,” says Aida Muradyan, World Vision Child Protection and Education Program Coordinator.

Bullying is divided into several types: physical bullying (beating, heating), verbal, or psychological bullying (mockery, etc). Bullying victims are mostly people who have not found their place in society, or those who have certain physical, external defects, big nose, and so on. Aida Muradyan mentions that becoming a bullying victim depends on children’s upbringing, family atmosphere, which also affects children’s self-esteem.

Victoria Ohanyan, Head of UNICEF Access to Justice Program, adds that the role of teachers is most importantly to prevent violence between children.

“The problem is that children think that this is a normal phenomenon, they can ridicule to the other, and the one who is bullied believes that he has to endure,” says Victoria Ohanyan.

Moreover, in the video: