Nikol Pashinyan visits “Hovhannes Tumanyan’s House” scientific and cultural center in Tbilisi (video)

Within the framework of the official visit to Georgia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan together with Mrs. Anna Hakobyan visited “Hovhannes Tumanyan’s House” scientific-cultural center.

Accompanied by Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan, Primate of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Georgia and Gisana Hovsepyan, Director of the Scientific and Cultural Center, the Prime Minister and Anna Hakobyan toured the center, got acquainted with the exhibits and communicated with the representatives of the Armenian community.

The Prime Minister also watched the puppet performance based on Tumanyan’s “Barekendan” fairy tale.