Recently, Artush Gabrielyan, judge of the General Jurisdiction Court of Yerevan Artush Gabrielyan decided to change the measure of restraint against Manvel Atoyan, accused of assising “Sasna Tsrer”.

The judge decided to use a pledge in the amount of one million drams, having satisfied the petition of his lawyer Ara Karagezyan.

Manvel Atoyan will be released after paying the pledge.