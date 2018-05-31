Young people living in huts in Gyumri avoid getting married (video)

Thirty years have passed since the 1988 earthquake, and hundreds of families, their children were born and raised in narrow, wet and unkempt huts.

In Gyumri, the government’s housing program is not being implemented, although more than two thousand families continue to live in huts, with no hope for the future, and no hope of having a house. Hundreds of young people born and raised in these huts avoid even getting married and having a family because of the terrible conditions.

The video presented by Shirak Center is about a family living in a hut.