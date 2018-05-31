Alen Simonyan: According to my information, that kiosk is an illegal building and has no construction permits

When passing Baghramyan Street 1, MP from the Yelk (Way Out) faction of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan noticed that an illegal kiosk, which was burnt, is now being roofed though there is no construction permit.

Alen Simonyan called the police from Baghramyan Street 1, while being live on Facebook, and asked them to come and find out on which basis it is being roofed.

“Do you remember that there was an ugly kiosk there a few days ago, that kiosk was burnt down, and according to my information, that kiosk is an illegal building and has no construction permits,” said Alen Simonyan.