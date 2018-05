Khachatur Ghichyan, accused of assistng the “Sasna Tsrer” group, was recently released on a signature.

Judge Artush Gabrielyan decided to grant the request of the defense.

To remind, according to the results of forensic medical examination, Khachatur Gichyan had about 20 diseases. He even underwent heart surgery at the place of confinement.

It is the car in which the “Sasna Tsrer” group members entered the police station.