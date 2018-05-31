“Washington” finally wins at Stanley Cup final

“Washington Capitals” hockey team celebrated their first victory at the Stanley Cup final.

This night, the city’s hockey players have held the second meeting in Paradis with “Vegas Golden Nights”. The game ended with the victory of the guests (3:2). Thus, after two games, the serial score is equal to 1: 1.

Additionally, “Washington Capitals” entered the Stanley Cup final for the second time. 20 years ago, the city’s hockey players lost four final games against “Detroit Red Wings”.