Marina Poghosyan found innocent

Shortly ago, Mnatsakan Martirosyan, judge of the Common Jurisdiction Court, justified Marina Poghosyan, President of the “Weles” Human Rights NGO.

She was accused of salvaging other’s property, having mercenary motives.

According to the accusation, she seized the flat (situated in Nalbandyan Street 50) of Arpi Meras, citizen of Canada and USD 140,000 acquired from its sale.

Mnatsakan Martirosyan recognized and announced Marina Poghosyan’s innocence and eliminated the preventive measure against her.

By the way, the judge did not examine the suit against Marina Poghosyan, concerning AMD 57 million.