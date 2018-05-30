Meeting between Defense Ministers of Armenia and Georgia (video)

Prospects for the development of the Armenian-Georgian cooperation in the field of defense were discussed.

Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan, who is in Tbilisi as a part of the governmental delegation led by the Prime Minister of Armenia, met with Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria on May 30.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the relations between the two countries in the defense industry and prospects for further development of cooperation.

They also exchanged views on issues of international and regional security.