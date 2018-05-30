Marina Poghosyan declared innocent

Shortly before, Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan, Yerevan City Court of General Jurisdiction, has justified Marina Poghosyan, President of the “Welles” NGO.

She was accused of embezzling someone else’s property with gratuitous mercenary motives.

According to the indictment, she stole $ 140,000 from a Canadian citizen, Arpy Meras.

Mnatsakan Martirosyan recognized and declared Marina Poghosyan’s innocence and removed the signature of the preventive measure against her.

By the way, the judge left without consideration a civil case for the amount of 57 million drams, presented against Marina Poghosyan.