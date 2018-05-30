Tsoak Khachatryan starts hunger strike

Tsolak Khachatryan starts a hunger strike in front of the RA Prosecutor General’s Office building. On May 17, he reported about the crime, as there are inaccuracies in the documents given by the Defense Ministry in 2015 and 2016. In particular, one document states that the unused vacation is 57 days, and the preceding document does not include the data on the vacation, and the deadlines for the military service are incorrect.

Former officer demands responsibility for falsified officials.

“I am on a hunger strike since 12 am and will continue until the issue is resolved according to the RA law. Until this time, nobody has thought of coming and talking to me. I also have heart problems and it complicates the situation,” he said.