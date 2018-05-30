Bagrat Asatryan: The mandatory pension system should be introduced. (video)

Economists Bagrat Asatryan and Tatul Manaseryan are for introducing the mandatory component of the accumulative pension system as soon as possible. A few days ago, the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Maneh Tandilyan, proposed to postpone the mandatory provision for employees born after 1974, which comes into force on July 1.

Today, former Central Bank President Bagrat Asatryan presented to journalists 11 reasons why it was necessary to move to the accumulative pension system. When moving to a mandatory system, according to the economist, the country would establish financial stability, an additional opportunity to reduce the amount of unemployment, increase the attractiveness of the financial market for international authoritative investment institutions.

And economist Tatul Asatryan noted that if the Ministry of Social Security decided to postpone the implementation of the accumulative pension system for a year, then there was a need for further development.