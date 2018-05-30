Azat Arshakyan: When the prosecutor says that there are no political prisoners in Armenia, it means that he says that Nikol Pashinyan is a criminal (video)

The case of the armed group of Nork Marash remained outside the public’s attention because for two months the court sessions have not been held, the judicial investigation is being delayed for unknown reasons, says lawyer Hayk Alumyan.

“Now, when there is pressure on the courts, we hope that the court will satisfy our petition and the measure of restraint of Vahan Shirkhanyan will change.”

The lawyer said that Vahan Shirkhanyan was going to present a petition so that Serzh Sargsyan was brought to trial on the case and at least was interrogated.

“There are problems between Serzh Sargsyan and Vahan Shirkhanyan that need to be clarified in the process of this trial. The political situation in Armenia has changed,” sayid the deputy of the Supreme Council Azat Arshakyan.

“The Prosecutor General of Armenia claims that the first person for Armenia is Nikol Pashinyan, a former criminal offender, he has not been convicted, and he is not justified. And when the prosecutor says that there are no political prisoners in Armenia, it means that he says that Nikol Pashinyan is a criminal. “