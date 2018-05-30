Dual power at Yerevan Checkers International Tournament

After four rounds, in the first international tournament held in Yerevan, a dual power was established.

Of the 36 checkers players who took part in the tournament, the Russian GM Dmitry Melnikov and the international master Yuri Peshcherov have not yet lost any point. They won in all four rounds (in each round, players hold 2 meetings with white and black figures). In the 5th round, scheduled for today, they will play against each other.

Shashkis Marat Gulyan, Ruben Khachikyan, Yuri Prokopenko, Polina Petrova, Khachatur Hakobyan and Zorik Sukiasyan earned one point less than the two leaders.